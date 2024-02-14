Azernews.Az

Wednesday February 14 2024

CBA discloses sale of large amounts of dollars

14 February 2024 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
CBA discloses sale of large amounts of dollars
Ulviyya Shahin
Ulviyya Shahin
Read more

The Central Bank clarified the sale of large amounts of dollars in recent auctions, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more