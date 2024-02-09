287 K tons of Kazakhstani oil pumped through Aktau port

9 February 2024 17:23 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

In January 2024, the volume of transportation of Kazakh oil from the port of Aktau for export purposes amounted to 287K tons, Azernews reports citing Kazakhstani media.

This is 76 thousand tons more compared to the same period last year.

"In particular, the volume of oil transportation in the direction of the port of Baku from the port of Aktau increased by 60K tons and amounted to 116K tons. In the direction of the port of Makhachkala from the port of Aktau shipped 171K tons of Kazakh oil, which is 17K tons more compared to the same indicator for January 2023," the report says.

In 2022, the President of Kazakhstan Kasym-Jomart Tokayev instructed to increase the volume of oil transportation along the Trans-Caspian corridor. JSC NC KazMunayGas and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) signed an agreement providing for the transportation of 1.5 mln tons of oil per year from the Tengiz field in the direction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline.

In addition, for January 2024 the company delivered to Germany 100 thousand tons of oil from Kazakhstan through the system of main oil pipelines of PJSC Transneft.

Earlier it was reported that KazTransOil 2024 plans to transit 550K tons of oil from Russia to Uzbekistan through the territory of Kazakhstan, while last year 154.3K tons were delivered.

