Indian pilots fly to Baku without authorization

India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation has ruled out two IndiGo pilots after the airline's flight from Delhi to Baku left Monday night without permission from the air traffic controller, Azernews reports, citing Indian media.

Sources at the Indira Gandhi International Airport said IndiGo flight 6E 1803 from Delhi to Baku took off at 7:38 p.m. Monday without the air traffic controller's permission to depart.

"The matter is being investigated. Both pilots have been suspended pending completion of the investigation," a spokesman for India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation said.

In a separate statement, the airline said, "The incident is under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken if necessary."

