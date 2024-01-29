Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan discloses number of state properties privatised since 1996

29 January 2024 13:34 (UTC+04:00)
Nigar Hasanova
From 1996 to 2022, 51,867 state-owned small enterprises, facilities, and vehicles were privatized in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

