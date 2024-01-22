Azerbaijan grants residency to 56 business entities in industrial zones

22 January 2024 14:01 (UTC+04:00)

Over the past three years, 56 business entities with an investment volume of 750 million manats ($440.58 million) have acquired residency in the industrial zones under the Agency, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on X, Azernews informs.

The minister noted that today marks 3 years since the establishment of the Economic Zones Development Agency: “Seventeen enterprises have commenced operations, resulting in the creation of 1,336 permanent jobs. In the past three years, the industrial zones under the Agency have witnessed the production of goods worth 8.45 billion ($4.96 billion), with 35.7% (3.02 billion manats or $1.77 billion) of the total value being exported.

