Azerbaijan discloses volume of investment projects with Kazakhstan

2 January 2024 11:31 (UTC+04:00)

Asim Aliyev

The volume of mutual investments between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan in the first half of 2023 amounted to 82 million dollars, and the number of mutual investment projects - 6, Azernews reports.

According to the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB), of the mentioned amount, eight million dollars (two projects) are Kazakh investments in Azerbaijan, and 74 million dollars (four projects) are Azerbaijani investments in Kazakhstan.

The bank stressed that "One of the major projects in Kazakhstan is the construction of a cable and transformer plant by the Azerbaijani company ATEF. To expand the transport and logistics potential of the Trans-Caspian multimodal highway near the port of Aktau, Azerbaijani investor Azersun Holding is building a logistics center "Azersun Production and Logistics Center.''

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is strengthening its economic positions in the Eurasian region, taking the third place in the volume of exported investments with a share of 7.3 percent ($3.56 billion) of the total volume of investments in the region ($48.8 billion) at the end of the first half of 2023, and Azerbaijan's share in the attracted accumulated mutual investments in the region is 8.7 percent ($4.23 billion).

