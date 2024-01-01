Azerbaijan amends law on operation of electrical installations

1 January 2024 13:55 (UTC+04:00)

From January 1 of this year, the operation of electrical installations with a capacity of more than 200 kW in Azerbaijan will be carried out based on a permit issued in accordance with the Law "On Electric Power" and the Law "On Licenses and Permits", Azernews reports.

Until now, the operation of electrical installations with a capacity of more than 150 kW could be carried out based on a permit issued under these laws.

