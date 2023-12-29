Central Bank of Azerbaijan releases report on currency rates

29 December 2023 10:18 (UTC+04:00)

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan released the currency rates. According to the report, the US dollar exchange rate remained unchanged at the level of AZN 1.7 thousand, Azernews reports.

The following currency rates are listed below:

1 US dollar 1. 7000

1 euro 1. 8811

1 Russian ruble 0. 0188

1 Australian dollar 1.1631

1 Argentine peso 0.0021

1 Belarusian ruble 0. 5149

1 Brazilian real 0. 3500

1 dirhams of UAE 0. 4629

1 South African Rand 0. 0917

100 South Korean won 0. 1316

1 Czech crown 0. 0761

100 Chilean pesos 0.1922

1 Chinese yuan 0. 2395

1 Danish crown 0. 2524

1 Georgian lari 0. 6326

1 Hong Kong dollar 0. 2176

1 Indian Rupee 0. 0204

1 British pound 2.1670

100 Indonesian rupees 0. 0110

100 Iranian rials 0. 0040

1 Swedish krona 0.1702

1 Swiss franc 2. 0160

1 Israeli shekel 0. 4687

1 Canadian dollar 1. 2852

1 Kuwaiti dinar 5. 5312

1 Kazakh tenge 0. 0037

1 Kyrgyz som 0. 0191

100 Lebanese pounds 0. 0113

1 Malaysian ringgit 0. 3701

1 Mexican peso 0. 1001

1 Moldovan leu 0. 0979

1 Egyptian pound 0. 0550

1 Norwegian krone 0.1667

100 Uzbek soums 0. 0138

1 Polish zloty 0.4337

1 Singapore dollar 1. 2897

1 Riyal of Saudi Arabia 0. 4533

1 SDR (special drawing rights of the IMF) 2. 2808

1 Turkish lira 0. 0576

1 Taiwanese dollar 0. 0554

1 Tajik somon 0.1555

1 new Turkmen manat 0. 4857

1 Ukrainian hryvnia 0. 0448

100 Japanese yen 2.2018

1 New Zealand dollar 1. 0801

Gold (1 oz) 3519, 3740

Silver (1 oz) 40.5081

Platinum (1 oz) 1714,2205

Palladium (1 oz.) 1930,6645

