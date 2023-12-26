AZERCELL CUP winners awarded [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

26 December 2023 18:43 (UTC+04:00)

The leading mobile operator continues to discover and support young talents

The "AZERCELL CUP" competition, organized within the framework of the cooperation of "Azercell Telecom" LLC and the Ministry of Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan, awarded the winners. As a result of the competition attended by more than 1000 6th-8th graders, 30 participants who won the first, second and third places with their special knowledge of informatics received medals, certificates and valuable gifts from the leading mobile operator.

The event was also joined by the representatives of the Institute of Education, teaching staff preparing schoolchildren for the Olympiads, and students of prestigious universities who were actively involved in the preparation process.

"AZERCELL CUP" competition is primarily aimed at supporting schoolchildren who have a keen interest in digital technologies, computer science, computer engineering and programming, to contribute to their personal and professional development. The high-performing students had the opportunity to participate in the preparatory programs organized by the Institute of Education for the International Olympiads, and some of them represented our country in a number of international competitions in the previous year.

Azercell has been supporting the preparation of our schoolchildren for the international Olympiads since 2017. Over these years, they have successfully represented our country in international Olympiads of various scales, winning a total of 54 medals, including 3 gold, 14 silver and 37 bronze.

