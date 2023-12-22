Baku Metro to be equipped with technology received from Germany's Siemens [PHOTOS]

22 December 2023 16:55 (UTC+04:00)

The division of the German Siemens company in Austria sent the equipment for the reconstructed 28 May substation of Baku Metropolitan CJSC to our country.

Azernews informs with reference to the joint stock company.

According to information, a group consisting of the company's management and technical specialists visited the Baku metro on a business trip. The main purpose of the visit of the representatives of the company, which has had effective cooperation in the field of energy in recent years, was to conduct joint monitoring of facilities and equipment put into operation on the basis of joint projects, to update software, as well as to discuss the supply of constructed and reconstructed objects, as well as other prospective plans.

Within the framework of cooperation with Siemens, two new darts feeding the Red line were inspected at the Narimanov electric depot, substations were installed and equipped with the most modern equipment at the Icherisheher, and 8 Noyabr stations of the Purple line were inspected. As a result of the monitoring of the electrotechnical equipment installed in the substations in the meetings attended by the employees of the local representative office of the company, the operation mode and quality of the power supply equipment were also checked.

According to the plans to be implemented in the upcoming period, the reconstruction of the "May 28" substation, the supply of the substation under construction with the conventional name "B-04", and the final stage of technical works around the software were also in focus.

Under the guidance of Azad Mustafayev, chief engineer for the operation of Baku Metro, experts, representatives of Siemens management, Hannes Rottwangl and Richard Painbauer, together with the head of the company's Azerbaijan representation, Azer Guliyev, discussed current issues as well as future construction as one of the largest-scale projects. Recommendations and opinions were exchanged regarding the power supply at Darnagul Power Depot.

Another example of effective cooperation will be the reconstruction of the "28 May" substation in the near future. The equipment and facilities of the substation have already been sent to Azerbaijan. It is intended to be built in a completely different format. In this regard, the increasing energy demand of the time, the requirements of modern standards, and other technical issues were taken into account.

