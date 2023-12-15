Volume of electricity produced in Azerbaijan in current year is announced

15 December 2023 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said in his account on social network X about the volume of electricity produced in Azerbaijan this year, Azernews reports.

From January to November, 24 billion 525.1 million kWh were generated at thermal power plants (TPPs), including hydroelectric power plants (HPPs), while 1 bln 962.4 million kWh of electricity was produced from renewable sources.

"In the first 11 months of this year, according to operational data, electricity production increased by 223 mln kWh compared to the same period last year to 26 bln 487.5 mln kWh, while exports totalled 2 bln 752.7 mln kWh and imports totalled 200.8 mln kWh," the minister said in the publication.

It will be recalled that the country generated over 28.988 bln kilowatt hours of electricity in 2022, an increase of 4 per cent year-on-year. Exports accounted for more than 3 bln kilowatt-hours of electricity, while imports totalled 137.1 mln kilowatt-hours.

It should be noted that Azerbaijan is implementing large-scale projects on the production and export of renewable energy.

Azerbaijan's Deputy Energy Minister Samir Veliyev earlier reported that a platform for international cooperation in the field of "green" energy has been created with the participation of four countries at the first stage.

"We are working on laying power transmission lines for wind farms, as well as on the creation of a "green" energy corridor that will connect the Caspian Sea with Europe by cable along the bottom of the Black Sea," the deputy minister emphasised.

Veliyev also added that initially it is planned to export 4 GW of electricity to Europe via the Black Sea and 1 GW to Turkiye and Europe via Nakhchivan.

