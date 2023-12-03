Azernews.Az

Sunday December 3 2023

Baku City Statistics Office unveils figures of manufactured products & services in capital city

3 December 2023 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
In January-October of this year, the volume of goods produced and services rendered in Baku amounted to AZN47bn ($27.7bn), Azernews reports, citing the Baku City Statistics Office.

