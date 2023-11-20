Aghdam city to have new residents by 2026 [PHOTOS]

20 November 2023 20:00 (UTC+04:00)

At the initial stage, one town and 12 villages are planned to be restored in Aghdam. It is planned to complete the first stage of work in the villages of Saricali, Khidirli and Kangarli by the end of 2024, Azernews reports.

Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha region), said this in his statement on November 20 - Aghdam City Day.

He noted that it is planned to implement many projects in Aghdam district:

"By the end of 2026, the goal is to relocate 42,000 people to the city of Aghdam and the surrounding villages. The central part of modern Agdam will be formed in 2026. Modern Aghdam will consist of the former city of Aghdam and eight villages around it. Five residential neighborhoods will be built in Agdam, "Zafar" and open-air "Occupation" museums will operate. The "Occupation" museum will be created in the destroyed area behind the mosque. The ruins in that area will be conserved and kept as they are. The museum will be a witness of the Armenian vandalism and the bitter history of occupation and will tell future generations about the 30-year-old fate of Aghdam. It will not allow us to forget the historical truths. The future generation, guests, and tourists will be able to see with their own eyes the bitter truths of the occupation history that they read and heard here."

Speaking about the work to be done, the Deputy Special Representative of the President added that the restoration and reconstruction works in Aghdam include the creation of a wide road network and the laying of main gas and water lines. In 2021, President Ilham Aliyev participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of the Aghdam-Barda highway. In 2022, he laid the foundation of the internal road and communication network of Aghdam city, and got acquainted with the work done on the Barda-Aghdam highway. The four-lane Barda-Aghdam highway will connect with the intra-city road network of Aghdam. Construction of pedestrian, bicycle and public transport lanes and parking lanes to prevent traffic jams is planned to ensure comfortable movement on inner-city roads. The project is planned to be completed by the end of 2024.

"Mugam Center, hotels, Central, and Forest Park will also operate in Aghdam. An artificial lake will be created in the recreation area of ​​the city, surrounded by a boulevard and a forest park. To provide heat to the city population, the construction of boiler house complexes is planned. In a word, Aghdam will be one of the most modern and prestigious cities of Azerbaijan," B. Hajiyev said, adding that all these works are being carried out under the strict supervision of the head of state.

He noted that Azerbaijan President Ilham Aliyev participated in the groundbreaking ceremonies of the new building of Agdam City Secondary School No. 1, Agdam Industrial Park, on May 28, 2021. Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev laid the foundations of two enterprises in Aghdam Industrial Park on February 14, 2022. Bshir Hajiyev stressed that Aghdam Industrial Park will have an important role in the employment of the population that will be relocated here, besides ensuring the operation of various production enterprises.

According to him, since the area where the Khachinchay reservoir is located in Aghdam district was occupied for 28 years, there were serious difficulties in supplying water to the 7,000 hectares of land irrigated by the reservoir. The earthen dam of the water reservoir, the tower sub-aqueduct and the mine drainage devices, and the initial 6.64 kilometer part of the main canal were repaired and restored together with hydrotechnical devices, and at the same time, a new administrative building, a repair workshop, and a pumping station were built.

