EU supports Azerbaijan in transition to green economy

16 November 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay

"The European Union can provide technical support to Azerbaijan in the transition to a "green economy" and is ready to share its experience in this field," Hervé Genassia, Chief Advisor for Credit Operations in the European Neighbourhood, said at the II Baku Forum "Sustainable Finance and Investment" held in Baku, Azernews reports.

