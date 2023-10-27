Russia's Lavrov says his country intends to show active constructive activity in format of Caspian Five

27 October 2023 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

In order to strengthen the position of the region as a zone of productive cooperation, Moscow intends to be active in the format of the "Caspian Five" (Azerbaijan, Russia, Iran, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan), Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this at the first meeting of the Inter-Departmental Commission on Caspian Issues, Azernews reports.

"Russia intends to show active constructive activity in the format of the Caspian Five in order to strengthen the position of this region as a zone of peace, solidarity, friendly neighborhood and productive international cooperation," Russian FM said.

According to Sergey Lavrov, the joint activity of the Caspian littoral states is an important factor in ensuring security, stability, and sustainable development in the entire Eurasian space.

Saying that the North-South international transport corridor is a priority for the Russian leadership, the Russian diplomat noted that close cooperation with the Caspian littoral states, compatibility of interests, and joint action in solving the Caspian problems are necessary for this.

"According to the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea, only the "Caspian Five" countries have exclusive powers on issues related to this unique basin," the Russian Foreign Minister said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz