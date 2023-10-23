Azernews.Az

Azerbaijan grows 100k tons of food wheat through circular irrigation systems

23 October 2023 14:58 (UTC+04:00)
Abbas Ganbay
This year, 100k tons of food wheat has been grown within the framework of the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev "On a series of measures to increase self-sufficiency in food wheat". This was stated by Agriculture Minister Mejnun Mammadov, Azernews reports.

