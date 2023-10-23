Azerbaijan grows 100k tons of food wheat through circular irrigation systems
This year, 100k tons of food wheat has been grown within the framework of the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev "On a series of measures to increase self-sufficiency in food wheat". This was stated by Agriculture Minister Mejnun Mammadov, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%