Tuesday October 17 2023

Factors affecting growth in non-oil-and-gas exports of Azerbaijan

17 October 2023 17:01 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
January-September 2023, Azerbaijan’s non-oil-and-gas export increased by 13 percent or $318m, amounting to $2.4bn, Azernews reports, citing the report of the State Customs Committee.

