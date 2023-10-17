Seminar held on development of Halal Industry Ecosystem in Azerbaijan [PHOTOS]

17 October 2023 14:47 (UTC+04:00)

Within the framework of the joint organization of the Ministry of Economy, State Service for Antimonopoly and Consumer Market Control, Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO), and Islamic Development Bank a seminar on "Development of halal industry ecosystem in Azerbaijan" holds, Azernews reports.

Mammad Abbasbeyli, head of the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Control, emphasized that the halal economy is currently one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and that the development of the halal industry ecosystem in Azerbaijan creates additional opportunities to expand the Azerbaijan export and tourism potential.

It was noted that the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Consumer Market Control, as an institution responsible for quality infrastructure in the non-food sector of Azerbaijan, has all the necessary competencies to actively participate in the creation of the Halal quality system in Azerbaijan.

At the same time, the participants were informed about the steps taken towards the development of quality infrastructure in Azerbaijan in recent years, as well as the work carried out within the framework of the "State Programme on Adaptation for 2023-2025. National Standardisation System to international requirements".

Samer Elesawi, Head of the Islamic Development Bank's Centre of Excellence based in Kuala Lumpur, stressed that the seminar is very important in terms of learning from the current experiences of the participating countries in the relevant field.

The event also heard from representatives from Turkiye and Malaysia and gave presentations on the stages of development of the halal ecosystem of the countries they represent.

Overall, the two-day workshop highlighted the ecosystem of the halal industry, the event featured an exchange of ideas on the successful experiences of Islamic Development Bank member countries developing the ecosystem, and roundtable discussions with representatives from the public and private sectors.

