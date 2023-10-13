Assets of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan may exceed AZN 1 bn
The net profit of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan OJSC increased slightly by 3.8 percent or $130,000 and amounted to AZN6.4m ($3,8m) in 9 months of 2023 (January-September), Azernews report.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%