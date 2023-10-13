Assets of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan may exceed AZN 1 bn

13 October 2023 14:07 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The net profit of Ziraat Bank Azerbaijan OJSC increased slightly by 3.8 percent or $130,000 and amounted to AZN6.4m ($3,8m) in 9 months of 2023 (January-September), Azernews report.

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.