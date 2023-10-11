Charging stations to open at gas stations in Azerbaijan

11 October 2023 19:15 (UTC+04:00)

Abbas Ganbay Read more

Azerbaijan Franchising Association is working on opening charging stations for electric cars at filling stations in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"To this end, we are continuing our meetings with companies from Turkiye and the UK. We plan to place chargers on existing electric vehicles," Jamid Movsumov, chairman of the Association said.

He noted that there are investors who are interested in opening energy charging stations and negotiations with them are ongoing.

"We plan to create this infrastructure, especially on the roads in the districts. That is, we want to cover the whole of Azerbaijan. This will have a serious effect; an impetus to the expansion of the usage of electric cars," the Chairman added.

According to him, at the initial stage, it is planned to invest $3bn in the installation of charging stations at public transport stations in Baku.

Recall, that earlier Chinese companies have discussed the creation of enterprises for the production of electric buses in Azerbaijan. This was announced by the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Minister Rashad Nabiyev. During the Minister's visit to China, a meeting was held with the heads of leading transport companies Yutong and Zhongtong. The meeting discussed the use of electric buses within the framework of projects implemented in the direction of mobility in Baku, as well as the creation of production facilities in Azerbaijan by the respective companies.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz