Tax revenues increase in Azerbaijan

11 October 2023 14:20 (UTC+04:00)
Qabil Ashirov
Tax revenues collected by the State Tax Service increased by 22.6 percent and amounted to AZN 12.9m in January-September 2023 in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

