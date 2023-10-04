Azernews.Az

Wednesday October 4 2023

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increase

4 October 2023 14:29 (UTC+04:00)
In January-September of this year, Azerbaijan exported non-oil products worth $2.4bn, Azernews reports, citing the Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO).

