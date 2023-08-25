Azerbaijan, USA discuss energy cooperation

25 August 2023 10:12 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Energy Minister Energy Parviz Shahbazov met with US Chargé d'Affaires in Azerbaijan Hugo Guevara, Azernews reports, citing the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry.

The meeting discussed the development prospects of bilateral energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United States and issues on the global energy agenda.

The energy security projects implemented by Azerbaijan, including the development of the Caspian-European Union Green Energy Corridor, were exchanged. They also talked about the measures taken by Azerbaijan in the direction of energy transition, efforts to achieve global climate goals, cooperation on "green energy" technologies, and exchange of experience.

