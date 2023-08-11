Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss investment opportunities

11 August 2023 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation. A meeting with representatives of leading think tanks of Uzbekistan was held at the Economic Scientific Research Institute (ESRI), Azernews reports, citing the Ministry.

During the meeting, a presentation reflecting the similar and different indicators of the economies of Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan in several fields and investments between the two countries was delivered by the ESRI members, and the parties exchanged views on possible areas of cooperation between the two countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz