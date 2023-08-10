DOST Agency provides 159 state social services to citizens from single window [PHOTO]

10 August 2023 10:39 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting dedicated to the results of the five-year activity of the DOST Agency was held, Azernews reports, citing DOST.

Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection Anar Aliyev, who spoke at the event, noted that the DOST Agency, established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated 9 August 2018, provides 159 state social services to citizens from a "single window" through modern, flexible, transparent mechanisms. He stressed that to this day, 1 million 673 thousand people have been served in DOST centres and the level of satisfaction of citizens with the services is 98.2 per cent.

"DOST centres, which have won the trust of citizens in a short time, will cover the entire republic thanks to regional centres and branches to be opened in the near future," he added.

Next, a video clip reflecting the agency's activities was shown.

Then Farid Mammadov, Chairman of the Agency's Board, made an extensive presentation and informed the participants of the event about the work done over 5 years.

Farid Mammadov noted that the activities of the DOST Agency are highly appreciated in the international arena. During the past period, the agency was awarded 8 international awards, as well as an ISO certificate in 4 areas from the world-famous certification organisation LRQA (UK).

Underlining that the network of DOST centres is expanding, Farid Mammadov said that with the opening of DOST Garabagh Regional Centre in Barda the number of DOST centres has reached 7. Currently, works on the design and construction of centres in Shusha, Sumgayit, Ganja, Guba and other regions are being completed. By the end of 2025, 17 DOST centres and 55 district branches are planned to be handed over to citizens in Azerbaijan for use.

