Azerbaijan's State Service agency hosts meeting with representatives of World Bank

24 July 2023 16:11 (UTC+04:00)

A meeting was held with representatives of the World Bank at the State Service for Antimonopoly Supervision and Consumer Market Control under the Ministry of Economy, Azernews reports.

The meeting discussed the technical assistance project "Strong Governance" (Strengthening Institutions and Good Governance) implemented by the World Bank within the framework of the European Union's Multi-Year Action Programme for 2019-2020. At the event, the World Bank representatives were briefed on the steps taken in the area of public procurement and the expectations of the civil service were communicated. The parties also exchanged ideas for successful cooperation under the project.

The objective of the Strong Governance (Strengthening Institutions and Good Governance) technical assistance project is to assist the Government in enhancing the integrity and accountability of public administration, improving the traceability, transparency, efficiency, and value of public procurement through effective implementation of digital solutions and strategic procurement and electronic public procurement (e-public procurement). As part of the project, AIBNDX has launched a mission to consult, exchange ideas and explore the current situation with relevant government agencies and public procurement stakeholders in this area.

At the end of the project, it is planned to prepare an analytical report on strategic procurement at the country level for Azerbaijan, as well as an analytical report on the roadmap to assess the preparation and implementation of e-Government Procurement.

It should be noted that the Flexible Technical Assistance Facility for Azerbaijan (AZTAF) is implemented by the World Bank within the framework of the European Union's Multi-Year Action Programme for 2019-2020. In accordance with the priorities of partnership with the EU, a number of technical assistance projects are being implemented with relevant state institutions within the framework of the mentioned instrument in four areas - "stronger governance", "stronger economy", "stronger connectivity, and resilience" and "stronger society".

