Minister Jabbarov meets with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade

10 July 2023 18:07 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikail Jabbarov met with Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó.

At the meeting, information was given on Azerbaijan's socio-economic goals and the work done to achieve them, the results achieved, the favorable business environment of our country, the increased transport and transit potential under the new realities, as well as the opportunities created for investors, Azernews reports, citing the meeting.

The ministry told that the growing dynamics of relations with Hungary, mutual official visits, high-level meetings, events held, and wide legal and contractual framework are of great importance in expanding economic relations. It was noted that our countries cooperate not only on bilateral platforms but also at the multilateral level. Besides, the Joint Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Republic of Hungary plays an important role in strengthening trade and economic relations and the implementation of projects in various fields.

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó emphasized that his country attaches great importance to the expansion of cooperation with Azerbaijan, expressed the interest of Hungarian companies in participating in projects implemented in our liberated territories, and spoke about the expansion of economic ties.

The ministers also discussed strengthening economic and trade cooperation, investments, stimulation of trade, and opportunities for the implementation of joint projects. In addition, the Hungarian minister said that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will pay an official visit to Hungary at the end of January.

The two countries have signed documents aimed at further strengthening ties, and Azerbaijan intends to use its transit potential in favor of Hungarian companies. Thanks to the expansion of cooperation between the two countries, Azerbaijan and Hungary have every chance to strengthen their relations and create a mutually beneficial partnership.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz