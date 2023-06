10 June 2023 11:59 (UTC+04:00)

The price of Azerbaijani oil in the world market has not changed.

The price of one barrel of "Azeri Light" brand oil is sold at the same price as the previous day - $78.43, Azernews reports.

It should be noted that the maximum price of one barrel of Azerbaijani oil was recorded on March 9 ($135.99) during the past year.

---

