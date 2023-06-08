Investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector increases by 51.7 percent in Q1

8 June 2023 16:21 (UTC+04:00)

Investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector increased by 51.7 percent in the first quarter, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov telling at the exhibition of local companies on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani entrepreneurship".

