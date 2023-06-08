Investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector increases by 51.7 percent in Q1
Investments in Azerbaijan's non-oil sector increased by 51.7 percent in the first quarter, Azernews reports, citing Deputy Economy Minister Sahib Mammadov telling at the exhibition of local companies on the topic "Heydar Aliyev and Azerbaijani entrepreneurship".
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%