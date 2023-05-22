Enterprises of Murmansk region establish trade in Azerbaijan

22 May 2023 11:01 (UTC+04:00)

The press service of the government of the Murmansk region reported that polar companies took part in the 28th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition InterFood Azerbaijan held in Baku, Azernews reports, citing international media outlets.

On the first day of the event, at the collective stand of the Murmansk region, negotiations were held with representatives of the local retail chain that sells fish, shrimp and oysters. It turned out that the Azerbaijani side is interested in the supply of northern species of fish and sea urchins to expand its range.

In addition, within the framework of the exhibition, a business meeting was held between representatives of polar companies and Trade Representative of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Azerbaijan Ruslan Mirsayapov, who expressed his readiness to support the establishment of relations between enterprises of the Murmansk region and potential buyers from Azerbaijan.

