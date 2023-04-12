Ministry reports of Azerbaijan's electricity production and export

12 April 2023 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

January-March 2023, electricity production in Azerbaijan increased by 551.7 million kW/h or 7.7 percent compared with the same period of 2022 and amounted to 7,756.2 million kW/h, Azernews reports, citing the Energy Ministry.

