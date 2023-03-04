Azerbaijan & Turkmenistan discuss prospect of coop in shipbuilding

4 March 2023 15:44 (UTC+04:00)

Representatives of Baku Shipyard and Balkan Shipyard and Ship Repair plant discussed the development prospects of bilateral cooperation, Azernews reports.

The parties got acquainted with information about the capabilities, structure, activity and cooperation of both companies at the meeting held in the city of Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, great attention was paid to the development of the shipbuilding systems of the two countries and opportunities for the exchange of experience.

In addition, the representatives of Baku Shipyard visited the production areas of the Turkmenistan enterprise and got acquainted with its infrastructure, techniques, and equipment.

At the end of the meeting, it was agreed that Azerbaijan soon to prepare final proposals for the regulation of mutual activity in the field of shipbuilding.

---

