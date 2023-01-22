Residents have produced approximately AZN5.2bn worth of goods [PHOTO]

22 January 2023 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Within two years, the residents of Economic Zones have produced approximately AZN5.2bn worth of goods, of which AZN1.9bn have been exported, Azernews reports referring to a tweet by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

“Two years have passed since the establishment of the Economic Zones Development Agency ( @economiczones ). Within this period, 30 entrepreneurship entities have been granted the status of a resident in the industrial zones operating under the Agency. The residents have produced approximately 5.2 bln. ₼ worth of goods, of which 1.9 bln. ₼ have been exported,” the minister tweeted.

Besides, the minister added that by giving 30 entrepreneurs the status of a resident in the industrial zones, 2,800 new jobs have been created.

The Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan is the managing organization of industrial parks, industrial districts, and agricultural parks operating in the country. The Agency was established on January 22, 2021.

---

