Azerbaijan approves state standard on energy management systems

10 January 2023 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

Ayya Lmahamad Read more

The Azerbaijani Standardization Institute has adopted the AZS ISO/IEC 50001:2022 “Energy Management Systems - Requirements and Instructions for Use” state standard, Azernews reports.

The adoption of the standard is aimed at improving the efficiency of energy use in the country, formulating requirements for energy management in accordance with international best practices, preventing the inefficient use of energy, as well as expanding opportunities for renewable energy.

The implementation of the new standard will help consumers and organizations save funds and energy resources by allowing them to implement the necessary systems and processes in order to improve energy efficiency.

The Azerbaijani Standardization Institute is a subordinate to the State Service for Antimonopoly Control and Supervision of the Consumer Market under the country’s Economy Ministry.

---

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @AyyaLmahamad

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz