Weekly analysis of foreign exchange market in Azerbaijan
The Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA) maintained the official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar this week, Azernews reports.
The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was AZN1.7 / USD1.
|
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 2, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 27, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 3, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 28, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 4, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 29, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 5, 2023
|
1.7
|
December 30, 2022
|
1.7
|
January 6, 2023
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
|
Average weekly
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has decreased by AZN0,0227. The average AZN/EUR rate has decreased by AZN0,0035 and amounted to AZN1.8052.
|
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
1.8068
|
January 2, 2023
|
1.8114
|
December 27, 2022
|
1.8101
|
January 3, 2023
|
1.8114
|
December 28, 2022
|
1.8092
|
January 4, 2023
|
1.8114
|
December 29, 2022
|
1.8060
|
January 5, 2023
|
1.8029
|
December 30, 2022
|
1.8114
|
January 6, 2023
|
1.7887
|
Average weekly
|
1.8087
|
Average weekly
|
1.8052
The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has grown by AZN0.0006. The average AZN/RUB rate has reduced by AZN0.0008 and totaled AZN0.0232.
|
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
0.0246
|
January 2, 2023
|
0.0230
|
December 27, 2022
|
0.0247
|
January 3, 2023
|
0.0230
|
December 28, 2022
|
0.0243
|
January 4, 2023
|
0.0230
|
December 29, 2022
|
0.0234
|
January 5, 2023
|
0.0236
|
December 30, 2022
|
0.0230
|
January 6, 2023
|
0.0236
|
Average weekly
|
0.0240
|
Average weekly
|
0.0232
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has fallen by AZN0.0003. The average AZN/RUB rate has decreased by AZN0.0002 and totaled 0.0908 manat.
|
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
|
December 26, 2022
|
0.0911
|
January 2, 2023
|
0.0909
|
December 27, 2022
|
0.0910
|
January 3, 2023
|
0.0909
|
December 28, 2022
|
0.0910
|
January 4, 2023
|
0.0909
|
December 29, 2022
|
0.0908
|
January 5, 2023
|
0.0907
|
December 30, 2022
|
0.0909
|
January 6, 2023
|
0.0906
|
Average weekly
|
0.0910
|
Average weekly
|
0.0908