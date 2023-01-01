Azernews.Az

Sunday January 1 2023

Azercosmos, Geology and Geophysics Institute ink MoU to enhance co-op

1 January 2023 15:03 (UTC+04:00)
Azercosmos, Geology and Geophysics Institute ink MoU to enhance co-op
Ayya Lmahamad
Ayya Lmahamad
Read more

Azerbaijan’s satellite operator Azercosmos and the Institute of Geology and Geophysics of the Science and Education Ministry signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation, Azernews reports.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%
Latest See more