Azerbaijan allocates concessional loans for biotechnology products manufacturing [PHOTO]

27 December 2022 14:26 (UTC+04:00)
Entrepreneurship Development Fund has allocated AZN440,000 in concessional loan to AqriBioEkoTex LLC for the project aimed at the manufacturing of biotechnology products, Azernews reports, referring to Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

