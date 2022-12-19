Azerbaijan, OTS discuss economy, transport, energy co-op [PHOTO]
Azerbaijan and the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) have discussed cooperation in various sectors, including economy, transport, and energy, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%