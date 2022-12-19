Azerbaijan developing AI-based Unified Judicial System

19 December 2022 14:10 (UTC+04:00)

Fatima Hasanova Read more

Azerbaijan has been developing National Strategy for artificial intelligence (AI), Azernews report, citing the December 16 news conference of Inara Valiyeva, acting chairman of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency under the Azerbaijani Digital Development and Transport Ministry.

