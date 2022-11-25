Azerbaijan's Central Bank to enhance public API instant payments

25 November 2022 13:33 (UTC+04:00)

The Law "On payment systems and services" will enhance AniPay's public API instant payments in the financial services sector, Senior IT Business Analyst at the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Ali Kerim said at the VI International Banking Forum 2022 on November 24, Trend reports.

According to him, 10 million requests are made through the AniPay system every year.

"From January through September 2022, AniPay payments increased by 2.2 times, while the number of transactions – by 3.4 times against the same period of 2021," he said.

Kerim said that AniPay provided public APIs to local banks for the first time in Azerbaijan.

"After the adoption of the Law "On payment systems and services", AniPay's public API solutions will be enhanced, and new financial instruments will be developed," he added.

The AniPay system is designed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan and used by almost all Azerbaijani banks.

