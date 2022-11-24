Official: Zangazur corridor to increase Azerbaijan's transit potential
The Zangazur corridor may increase Azerbaijan's transit potential, Azerbaijani Railways CJSC Board Chairman Rovshan Rustamov said, Azernews reports.
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
1.00₼Select
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
2.00₼
Select
-33%
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
3.84₼
Select
-36%
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
7.10₼
Select
-41%