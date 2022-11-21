UNIDO eyes assisting Azerbaijani business in digital transformation, entering new markets

21 November 2022 11:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The UN Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) is ready to support Azerbaijan in the implementation of the initiatives and projects with a priority on the application of Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technologies in the national economy, the source at UNIDO told Trend.

According to UNIDO, a project on the development of an innovation ecosystem and support infrastructure, funded by the Slovenian Government, has already facilitated the delivery of forward-looking capacity-building activities in Azerbaijan.

Within this initiative, UNIDO has organized thematic workshops and training on such topics as innovation management, building start-up communities, and obtaining the necessary CE markings to access the EU market, as well as strengthening business management and leadership.



"UNIDO organized a study tour to Slovenia for a delegation from the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan in November 2021. The delegation’s visits to the Slovenian Institute of Quality and Metrology and the Ljubljana Technology Park provided insights into international best practices in innovation ecosystem-building and various aspects of innovation-driven entrepreneurship. The study tour participants had the opportunity to exchange with leading experts in industry, academia and the start-up community, deepening their understanding of the country’s start-up ecosystem and government support policies," the source said.



To further improve technological learning according to the 4IR and innovation capacity-building for national stakeholders, UNIDO has developed four thematic modules on innovation management, business coaching, skills for managing the 4IR and digital transformation for the Digital Education and Learning Centre (DEIC), which is a digital knowledge hub established by the UNIDO project in cooperation with the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of Azerbaijan. The DEIC provides specialized courses on 4IR technologies, business excellence and accessing EU markets.

As the UNIDO source noted, discussions between UNIDO and the Center for Analysis and Coordination of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan will continue the discussions on exploring opportunities to cooperate on the digital economy and the 4IR, including the smartification of the Azerbaijani industry sector.

"In the long run, the UNIDO projects have the potential to have an impact across different sectors of the country’s economy. By harnessing national innovation potential and boosting the application of cutting-edge 4IR technologies, UNIDO is helping Azerbaijan to ensure a smooth structural transition to the 4IR to achieve greater progress by innovation," the source concluded.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz