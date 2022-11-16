Azerbaijan's Mortgage, Credit Guarantee Fund makes bond interest payments

16 November 2022 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan has made regular payments of bond interest, Trend reports citing the Baku Stock Exchange (BSE).

According to the Fund bond prospectus, a certain part of the nominal residual value of the securities, which is equal to the principal debt payments on the mortgage coverage assets, is paid along with the interest payment on the bond payment date.

On November 14, the issuer made another payment of interest on bonds AZ2024008685, AZ2025008684, and AZ2026008683. Proceeding from this, the balance amount at par value totaled 625.62 manat ($367.7). Thus, an interest income of three percent will be calculated for regular payments, based on the mentioned amount.

---

