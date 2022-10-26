Official: Baku, Warsaw possess great potential for cooperation expansion

26 October 2022 17:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Poland have a great potential for expansion of cooperation in various economic areas, Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Head Yusif Abdullayev said, Azernews reports.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Poland's Investment and Trade Agency (PAIH) board member Zdislav Sokal.

During the meeting, Yusif Abdullayev spoke about the development of economic relations between the two countries.

Zdislav Sokal briefed him about the activities of PAIH, the business and investment environment, and highlighted the areas of cooperation developed by business circles.

The parties reached an agreement on the exchange of information concerning mutual investment and export opportunities.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to Poland Nargiz Gurbanova and Polish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Rafal Poborski also participated in the meeting.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 21, 1992. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Poland was opened on August 30, 2004, while the embassy of Poland in Azerbaijan on August 23, 2001. Azerbaijan and Poland are actively cooperating in various political, economic, and cultural spheres. The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $111 million in 2021.

