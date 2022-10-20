Baku, Bucharest discuss economic ties dev't [PHOTO]

20 October 2022 17:28 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Romania have discussed the development of the economic ties between the two countries, Azernews reports.

The discussion took place during the meeting between Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and Azerbaijan’s delegation, involving Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and SOCAR’s management, who is on a visit to Romania.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the broad cooperation prospects in the agriculture, oil-chemistry and transport-logistics sectors.

"Together with colleagues, we have met with Romanian Prime Minister @NicolaeCiuca and discussed the development of the #economic partnership between our countries, as well as the broad cooperation prospects in the fields of #agriculture, oil-chemistry and transport-logistics," Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted.

Within the framework of the visit, earlier Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and Romania’s Romgaz have signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

Azerbaijan and Romania are cooperating in various spheres of the economy. The two countries established diplomatic relations on June 19, 1992. The embassy of Romania in Azerbaijan was opened on November 3, 1998, and the embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania on May 19, 2001.

The trade turnover between the two countries amounted to $215.5 million in 2021, with exports amounting to $120.5 million, and imports to $94.9 million.

