Commemoration of Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day 2022

As part of the celebrations of the “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on completion of 75 years of India’s Independence, the Embassy of India, Baku organized an event on September 22, 2022, to commemorate the Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Day 2022.

The event was attended by the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan, ITEC Alumni, heads of Indian community associations & prominent Indians in Azerbaijan and media representatives.

In his address, Charge d’Affaires of India Mr. Vinay Kumar underlined the significance of ITEC programme for capacity building of scholars from partner countries including Azerbaijan. He informed the gathering about the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by the Government of India due to the completion of 75 years of India’s independence. He also highlighted the fact that bilateral trade between the two countries has reached US$ 1.528 billion during January-August 2022 with a growth of 159.5% as compared to the same period of last year.

A short film on ITEC was played during the event, in which Hon’ble Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr. S. Jaishankar emphasized, “India’s development cooperation is a key component of India’s Foreign Policy. It is free from conditionalities and strongly rooted in the principles of Partnership, Mutual Benefit and Solidarity. India believes that Growth and Prosperity of the world are indivisible. We all grow together”. Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs of India, Mr. V. Muraleedharan noted, “ITEC is demand driven whether it is agriculture, rural development, governance, banking or environmental sustainability and climate change. Besides sharing our ancient knowledge in Ayurveda and Yoga, ITEC also shares India’s globally acknowledged expertise.”

During the event, the ITEC alumni from Azerbaijan shared their memorable experiences during ITEC training in India emphasizing that they have been utilizing the knowledge and skill gained during ITEC training, in their respective areas of work.

Under ITEC Programme, the Government of India provides fully funded scholarships in top institutions in India in more than 300 short term and medium term courses in multiple disciplines. About 30 Azerbaijani ITEC scholars go to India every year to participate in various ITEC courses. During the period of pandemic, these training programmes were switched to online mode and more than 200 Azerbaijani scholars have already attended e-ITEC programmes. Now with the relaxation in travel restrictions, the formal ITEC programmes have restarted and 8 Azerbaijani officials have already attended ITEC training in India during the last few months.

In addition, the Government of India also sponsors training of Azerbaijani officials under professional course for foreign diplomats as well as various training programmes for students including under ICCR scholarships and Hindi language training.

Azerbaijani Government officials who are between 25-45 years are eligible to apply for ITEC courses. Applicants are required to fill up the application form online and submit a print out of the filled form to the Embassy through the concerned Ministry. More information on the ITEC/e-ITEC courses, Terms and Conditions etc. are available at https://www.itecgoi.in

