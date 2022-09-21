Azerbaijan, Lithuania discuss cooperation in healthcare, medical sciences sector

21 September 2022 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan and Lithuania have discussed cooperation in healthcare and medical science sectors and their development potentials, Azernews reports.

The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev and Lithuanian Deputy Health Minister Ausra Bilotiene Motiejuniene, who arrived on a three-day working visit to Azerbaijan. Lithuanian Ambassador Egidijus Navikas also participated in the meeting.

Emphasizing the successful cooperation in many areas, including healthcare and medical science, Teymur Musayev noted the presence of all the necessary tools for cooperation in the sphere of medical education to improve the efficiency of the healthcare system of both countries.

“Moreover, there are optimal conditions for the exchange of modern methodological, scientific and practical information in the field of continuous professional education of medical specialists,” he said.

The minister also underlined that there is great potential for the exchange of experience between national public health institutions and expanding cooperation in the pharmaceutical sectors.

“The Lithuanian experience in restructuring the public health institution and in improving rehabilitation services in accordance with European standards is very interesting to us,” he said.

In her turn, Ausra Bilotiene Motiejuniene noted that Lithuania is ready to contribute in every possible way to upgrading the medical education system in Azerbaijan in line with internationally-recognized methodologies and standards.

The deputy health minister recalled that in May 2022, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Lithuanian University of Health Sciences and the Azerbaijani Medical University.

“This document will contribute to the expansion of medical cooperation between our countries,” she opined.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on November 20, 1995. The embassy of Azerbaijan in Lithuania was opened in September 2007, while the embassy of Lithuania in Azerbaijan was opened on April 3, 2007. The two countries have so far signed 39 documents. Azerbaijan is Lithuania's biggest trade partner in the Caucasus. The trade turnover between the two nations amounted to $42 million in 2021, and to $14.4 million in the first half of 2022.

