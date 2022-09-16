Azerbaijan expands geographical coverage of applications on online platform of public oversight

16 September 2022 16:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Trend

The total volume of applications within the framework of an online platform of public oversight project (www.enezaret.az) in Azerbaijan exceeded 3,000 in the second quarter of 2022, Director of MG Consulting Mahammad Guluzade during a round table on the results of the project, Trend reports.

According to him, the geographical coverage of applications within the online platform has also been expanded - Aghstafa, Dashkasan, Goranboy, Samukh.

The online platform of public oversight is a pilot project, implemented with the National Open Government Platform as part of the Civil Society for Transparency projects of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The purpose of this platform is to receive information from citizens with video and photo evidence on certain issues of public interest (roads, infrastructure, landscaping, etc.) and achieve their resolution in the relevant state bodies.

