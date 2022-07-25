Azerbaijani minister discloses startup funding volumes

25 July 2022 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry is continuing initiatives for the stimulation of startups, Azernews reports, citing Minister Mikayil Jabbarov's Twitter post.

"Within the framework of the support to this innovative field, 25,000 manat ($14,721) have been allocated to 18 projects each," the minister tweeted.

Baku ID Summer'22 (Baku Investment Day) is held by the Ministry of Education and SABAH.lab Startup Acceleration Center is significant in terms of the promotion of startups and presentation of local projects to foreign investors, Jabbarov wrote.

