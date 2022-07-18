SOCAR: Azerbaijan looking into ways of increasing energy resources to Europe

18 July 2022 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's agenda includes the issue of increasing energy resources supplies to Europe, State Oil Company's (SOCAR) Vice-President Kanan Najafov said at the opening of the 16th Baku Summer Energy School at ADA University, Azernews reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has already become a reliable supplier of energy resources, adding that there are great prospects in this regard.

Najafov also noted that foreign investors should be attracted to Azerbaijan's energy sector.

"Important directions of our energy policy are the attraction of a larger number of investors and the development of the field of renewable energy sources," he said.

Moreover, speaking at the event, bp's Vice-President for the Caspian Region, Communications and External Affairs Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli stated that an increase in gas supplies from Azerbaijan is the priority of the energy agenda.

"The 30-year partnership between bp and Azerbaijan continues to be successful. We have already launched two large projects and extended the contracts until 2050. We also pay great attention to social and educational projects, as well as environmental protection projects," he said.

Additionally, ADA University's Rector Hafiz Pashayev emphasized that the Azerbaijani government is making great efforts to develop alternative energy, which is extremely important.

The event is being held with the support of the Institute of Development and Diplomacy of ADA University and in partnership with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), bp Azerbaijan, Kolin, Masdar, and TotalEnergies.

Ayya Lmahamad is AzerNews' staff journalist

